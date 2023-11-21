Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Becomes the Most-Watched Indian Film on Netflix

The only other Indian film on the list is Irugapatru (Tamil), with over 1,200,000 views and 3,000,000 hours of watchtime. In India’s Top 10 Films list, Jawan’s Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions have occupied three of the ten spots, leading the chart.

Speaking about the film's success, Shah Rukh shared in a statement, "I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film. The overwhelming response we’ve received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian cinema. Jawan is not just a film; it’s a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix."

Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in key roles. The film has cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.