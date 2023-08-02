'Oppenheimer' Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Joins Rs 100 Cr Club in India

The Universal Studios film based on the life on US physicist J Robert Oppenheimer opened to commendable reviews from both the audience and critics on 21 July.

The film's release clashed with Greta Gerwig's most anticipated film of the year, Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. However, unlike the United States, Oppenheimer has taken over Barbie's box office collection in India.

As per reports, the Nolan directorial is expected to do better in the coming days, as theatres across the country have been running housefull since its release.