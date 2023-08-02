ADVERTISEMENT
'Oppenheimer' Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Joins Rs 100 Cr Club in India

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy, hit the silver screens in India on 21 July.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy, hit the silver screens in India on 21 July.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has taken over the Indian box office, as the film entered the Rs 100 crore club just within two weeks of its release. The biographical drama starring Cillian Murphy has also become the highest-grossing IMAX film for Hollywood in India.

The Universal Studios film based on the life on US physicist J Robert Oppenheimer opened to commendable reviews from both the audience and critics on 21 July.

The film's release clashed with Greta Gerwig's most anticipated film of the year, Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. However, unlike the United States, Oppenheimer has taken over Barbie's box office collection in India.

As per reports, the Nolan directorial is expected to do better in the coming days, as theatres across the country have been running housefull since its release.

In addition to Murphy, Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

