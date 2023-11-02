Takeshi’s Castle OTT Release Today: How & Where To Watch This Game Show Online?

The most anticipated Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle will be released in India today on 2 November 2023. The show will be live streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. One more exciting thing about the return of Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version is that it will have the voice of famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who will play the character of iconic 'Titu Mamu'. Earlier, Javed Jaffery used to narrate the Hindi version of the show, and he has the bar quite high. It would be quite interesting to see how Bhuvan Bam's amazing voice will make the show even more intriguing.

The new version of Takeshi’s Castle will entertain its fans with lot more laughter and games, as can be seen the trailer of the show. According to several media reports, the Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version will be limited to only 8 episodes. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.