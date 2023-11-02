ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Takeshi’s Castle OTT Release Today: How & Where To Watch This Game Show Online?

Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version will be released on Amazon Prime today on Thursday, 2 November 2023. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Entertainment
1 min read
The most anticipated Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle will be released in India today on 2 November 2023. The show will be live streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. One more exciting thing about the return of Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version is that it will have the voice of famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who will play the character of iconic 'Titu Mamu'. Earlier, Javed Jaffery used to narrate the Hindi version of the show, and he has the bar quite high. It would be quite interesting to see how Bhuvan Bam's amazing voice will make the show even more intriguing.

The new version of Takeshi’s Castle will entertain its fans with lot more laughter and games, as can be seen the trailer of the show. According to several media reports, the Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version will be limited to only 8 episodes. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

Takeshi’s Castle 2023: Release Date in India

Takeshi’s Castle will be released in India today on 2 November 2023.

Takeshi’s Castle Reboot: Number of Episodes

A total of 8 episodes will be available for the famous Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle.

Takeshi’s Castle: Who Will Narrate the Hindi Dubbed Version?

Replacing Javed Jaffery, famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam will lend his voice to the Hindi version of Takeshi’s Castle.

Takeshi’s Castle Reboot: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

The live streaming of Takeshi’s Castle will be available on Amazon Prime Video from today on 2 November. Only subscribed users can enjoy this show on Amazon Prime. The subscription charges are only Rs 299/month.

Topics:  Amazon Prime   Takeshi's Castle 

Published: 
