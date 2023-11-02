Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Released on Netflix: How To Watch Uncut Version on OTT?

Today on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, one of his recent blockbusters movies 'Jawan' has been released on OTT platform Netflix. The uncut and extended version of SRK's Jawan is a small gesture of love from King Khan to his army of fans. Shah Rukh Khan has given two mega hits this year including Pathan and Jawan, and has proved why people call him the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.
Talking about the OTT release of Jawan, SRK said, "I'm absolutely thrilled that Jawan is now streaming worldwide on Netflix in its uncut and extended version. Jawan’s journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I can't wait fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families."
Jawan OTT Release Date and Time
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released on OTT platform Netflix today on SRK's 58th birthday. The film is now available in an uncut extended version on the platform.
Jawan was released on 7 September, and has broken several records in Hindi cinema. It has become the biggest film of Indian cinema with a net collection of Rs 639.75 crore in India and 1148 crore worldwide, after surpassing Gadar 2.
Cast of SRK's Jawan
The cast of Jawan includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and Ridhi Dogra.
Who Directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?
Atlee Kumar is the director of SRK's mega hit Jawan.
What Is the Plot of Jawan
The SRK starrer Jawan is about a person who is against corruption, and seeks personal vendetta against the culprits. The heart throb Shah Rukh Khan has played diverse roles in this movie, and is a treat to the eyes.
When and How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan on OTT
People can enjoy SRK's Jawan movie on Netflix from today. Viewers can purchase a minimum subscription of Rs 149 to enjoy the mega blockbuster hit of Shah Rukh Khan.
