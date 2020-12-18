CarryMinati to Make B'wood Debut Opposite Big B in 'MayDay'
The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in MayDay. He confirmed the news to Hindustan Times saying, "My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them for a while now."
Nagar said that he is playing his YouTube persona in the film. He added that he doesn't consider this appearance to be a full-fledged debut, but rather an extension of his work as a content creator.
"My authentic acting innings will happen when I get the opportunity to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the art unflinchingly. Everything else I do right now, I consider as a special appearance," he told the publication.
Ajay Devgn announced the start of production on 11 December. "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers," he tweeted.
MayDay also features Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Aakanksha Singh, who will play Ajay Devgn's wife. The film releases on 29 April 2022.
