I'm Not Violent: Karan Mehra Responds to Case Filed by Wife Nisha
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested after wife Nisha Rawal registered a case against him.
Television actor Karan Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal filed a case against him in Goregaon on Monday. He was then arrested and later let out on bail, as reported by ANI. As reported by Times of India, Karan allegedly pushed Nisha against a wall which led to her hurting her head. After this incident, she approached the police.
Karan revealed that the couple had recently decided to go their separate ways due to strain in their married life, reported Hindustan Times.
"We were going through a strain in our married life and were trying to figure a way out. In the last few days, we came to a point where were decided to mutually separate and do our best for our child. On May 31, we were talking about finance and how we would distribute things and we disagreed on certain points. She wanted more than what I could give," he said.
He further alleged that Nisha wanted more than what was agreed upon but he refused. He added that Nisha and her brother Rohit Sethia then left and on returning, Sethia informed him that the matter would go to court if he didn't agree.
"They can’t hold me ransom, so I told them to go ahead. Later, Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life, spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then," he added. He alleged that Nisha then proceeded to bang her own head into the wall.
He further states that Nisha often has 'mood swings and a violent anger streak'. "She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore," he alleged.
Karan claims that he agreed with the decision to separate but believes he has been disrespected, "I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get?"
The couple had reportedly set up cameras inside their house but Karan claims Nisha and her brother switched off the cameras before the incident to implicate him. "There was no proof of what she did. And they suddenly took out their phone cameras to record what happened. It felt like a plot against. They called the cops and so did I and even the cops understood what the truth was."
Karan and Nisha have a four-year-old son Kavish. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a few years but there have been rumours about strife in their marriage
