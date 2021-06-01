I'm Not Violent: Karan Mehra Responds to Case Filed by Wife Nisha

"We were going through a strain in our married life and were trying to figure a way out. In the last few days, we came to a point where were decided to mutually separate and do our best for our child. On May 31, we were talking about finance and how we would distribute things and we disagreed on certain points. She wanted more than what I could give," he said.

He further alleged that Nisha wanted more than what was agreed upon but he refused. He added that Nisha and her brother Rohit Sethia then left and on returning, Sethia informed him that the matter would go to court if he didn't agree.

"They can’t hold me ransom, so I told them to go ahead. Later, Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life, spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then," he added. He alleged that Nisha then proceeded to bang her own head into the wall.