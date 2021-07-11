'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Actor Evelyn Sharma Announces Pregnancy
Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. The couple tied the knot in Brisbane, Australia, on 15 May.
Evelyn shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms", she captioned the picture.
Speaking to Bombay Times Evelyn said, "“We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future. We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up". She added that the child will be born in Australia.
On the work front, Evelyn Sharma has featured in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hindi Medium and Yaariyan.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.