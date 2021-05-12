Exclusive: Guy Ritchie on How He Got the Idea For 'Wrath of Man'

Wrath of Man is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Jason Statham in the lead. Co-written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, the film follows a new security guard hired for a cash truck. After his co-workers see his extensive heist skills firsthand, they're forced to wonder if he isn't who he says he is. As the film proceeds, the 'innocent' security guard's true intentions are revealed as he sets out on a path of vengeance.

Wrath of Man was released in several countries on 22 April, in the USA on 7 May, and is scheduled for a UK release on 23 July. The release date for India hasn't been finalised yet.

Director Guy Ritchie talks to The Quint about his journey with the film and what the audience can expect from it.