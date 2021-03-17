Sobhita Asks Fans for Luck for Her Latest Project ‘Monkey Man’

Earlier scheduled to be shot in India, the shoot of the film was shifted to Indonesia due to the pandemic. Sobhita also talked to Hindustan Times about shooting during the pandemic saying she ‘enjoyed every second’, “This is the closest I have been to my own self, my family and my pursuits. I shot for Monkey Man during a global health crisis, which has its share of inconveniences but I didn’t find my journey during the film particularly challenging.”

Sobhita has been a part of projects like Netflix’s Ghost Stories and Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven. The latter was renewed for a second season also starring Sobhita. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Malayalam film Kurup co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.