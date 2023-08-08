William Friedkin, Director of 'The Exorcist', Passes Away

Friedkin died of heart failure and pneumonia at his home in Bel Air, his wife, former producer and studio head Sherry Lansing, announced.

“He was a role model to me and to (my brother) Jack," Cedric Friedkin, his son said. "He was a massive inspiration.”

Friedkin brought visceral realism to the 1970s with films like The French Connection and The Exorcist. He also belonged to the 'New Hollywood' cohort. This collective of directors played a role in transforming the landscape of the American film industry. It challenged the dominance of influential studio producers within the industry and made way for directors taking on the authorial role.

He was the youngest to win the Best Director Oscar. However, Damien Chazelle became the youngest when he won his Oscar for La La Land. He went to meet the visionary director after his Oscar win in 2017.