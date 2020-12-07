Will Be Back Soon: Rahul Roy Shares Photos From Hospital
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke some time back.
Actor Rahul Roy took to Instagram to share with his fans that he is feeling well after receiving treatment at a hospital. The actor had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a movie in Kargil.
Rahul posted a video and some photos from the Nanavati hospital on Monday, 7 December. In the video, he is seen with his sister Pia Grace Roy and a friend, who thanked all the fans for wishing Rahul speedy recovery. “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy,” the actor wrote.
Rahul's sister Pia also thanked well-wishers for keeping the family in their prayers during such a stressful time. Rahul's brother Rohit, who is in Canada, also features in one of the photos.
Rahul was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu, when the incident occurred. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai after the brain stroke.
