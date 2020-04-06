Nagpur Police Posts ‘Chennai Express’ Meme on ‘Social Distancing’
The Nagpur Police has come up with a novel method to make sure citizens adhere to the lockdown and keep their distance from others. They used a still from Chennai Express (2013), in which, the lead stars of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, can be seen sitting on opposite ends of a bench. The picture aims to illustrate the importance of social distancing.
Their caption to the meme reads: “Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing! #NagpurPolice”
This caption is the rendition of a popular dialogue from Chennai Express. The dialogue said by Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Rahul, was, “Don't underestimate the power of a common man.”
Nagpur Police’s interesting meme instantly went viral on Twitter.
Chennai Express was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
The Twitter handle of the production house re-tweeted Nagpur Police’s post and wrote: “That's right, @NagpurPolice Ready. Steady. Stay at home!” The caption, a pun on the film’s tagline - Ready, Steady, Po (go), reiterated the importance of social distancing and adhering to the lockdown by staying at home.
