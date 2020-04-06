Nagpur Police Posts ‘Chennai Express’ Meme on ‘Social Distancing’

The Nagpur Police has come up with a novel method to make sure citizens adhere to the lockdown and keep their distance from others. They used a still from Chennai Express (2013), in which, the lead stars of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, can be seen sitting on opposite ends of a bench. The picture aims to illustrate the importance of social distancing.

Their caption to the meme reads: “Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing! #NagpurPolice”

This caption is the rendition of a popular dialogue from Chennai Express. The dialogue said by Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Rahul, was, “Don't underestimate the power of a common man.”