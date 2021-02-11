Where's the Helmet, Fans Ask as John Abraham Performs Bike Stunt
John recently gave a glimpse of a bike stunt for his upcoming film Attack.
Actor John Abraham took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glimpse of a bike stunt for one of his upcoming films, Attack. However, a number of social media pointed out that he was not wearing a helmet.
In the video John is seen wearing an all-black ensemble for the stunt. He zooms fast on a bike while the camera crew films him. "Stunting #action #bikes #attack," he captioned the video.
While many fans got excited with the teaser, several others said that the stunt without a helmet wasn't safe at all. "No safety," wrote a user, while another posted: "@thejohnabraham please wear a helmet."
Take a look at some comments:
John will soon be back on screen with Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama Satyameva Jayate.
