Irrfan Khan Didn’t Have Money to Watch the First ‘Jurassic Park’

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on the morning of Wednesday, 29 April after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and spent two years in the United Kingdom for his treatment.

Irrfan was a part of many international projects from Life of Pi to Jurassic World. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor mentioned that though he plays a role in Jurassic World, he didn’t have money to go and watch Jurassic Park that came out in 1993.

“I'm playing the park owner, a very flamboyant person in the film. When the first Jurassic Park came out, I barely had the money to see it, and now I'm playing a part. My character is trying to entertain the world with good intentions, but sometimes being flamboyant doesn't mean having much wisdom,” Irrfan had said.

When the film released, Khan was also felicitated by the Mayor of Florence, who presented him with the keys to the city. The actor had said, “I’ve been given the symbolic keys to Florence after coming here for the first time. It doesn’t get any better than this.”