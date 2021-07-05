ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty Feeds Stray Dogs, Plays With Them

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a video.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rhea Chakraborty feeds stray dogs and plays with them.</p></div>
Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, where she is seen feeding stray dogs and playing with them. Rhea is seen sitting on the stairs of a house, as the dogs surround her.

As Rhea feeds them snacks and other dog food, the dogs are seen obediently waiting for their turns. The actor captioned the post, "PUPPY LOVE #feedthestrays." The track 'That’s Just My Baby Doge' by Chicky Milky plays in the background.

Reacting to her post actor-turned-entrepreneur Pia Trivedi commented, "LOVE IT so much learn from this incredible species." Rhea replied to her, "@piaparadise so proud of all the work you do for all these beautiful babies #animalshavefeelingstoo."

Actor Eesha Agarwal wrote, "So adorable".

Fans also showered love on Rhea's post.

Rhea rang her 29th birthday on 1 July. She took to social media to thank everyone who wished her.

