Watch: Rhea Chakraborty Feeds Stray Dogs, Plays With Them
Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a video.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, where she is seen feeding stray dogs and playing with them. Rhea is seen sitting on the stairs of a house, as the dogs surround her.
As Rhea feeds them snacks and other dog food, the dogs are seen obediently waiting for their turns. The actor captioned the post, "PUPPY LOVE #feedthestrays." The track 'That’s Just My Baby Doge' by Chicky Milky plays in the background.
Reacting to her post actor-turned-entrepreneur Pia Trivedi commented, "LOVE IT so much learn from this incredible species." Rhea replied to her, "@piaparadise so proud of all the work you do for all these beautiful babies #animalshavefeelingstoo."
Actor Eesha Agarwal wrote, "So adorable".
Fans also showered love on Rhea's post.
Rhea rang her 29th birthday on 1 July. She took to social media to thank everyone who wished her.
