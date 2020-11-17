Watch: Rajkummar & Nushrratt Recreate DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye'
The duo shared screen space for the first time in Chhalaang.
Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with Chhalaang co-star Rajkummar Rao. Both the actors are seen recreating the celebrated scene from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar’s arms as he stands in a mustard field. They even address each other as ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’ and attempt to sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam.
Tweaking a line from the film, Nushrratt captioned the video, "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao.”
Chhalaang received mixed reviews from critics. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh wrote, "Hansal Mehta has tremendous grip on the narrative, but the material provided to him by writers Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arora and Zeeshan Quaidri use such broad strokes one feels like it’s happy and comfortable to settle for a middling performance. A one-time watch that could have been so much more".
