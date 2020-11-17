Watch: Rajkummar & Nushrratt Recreate DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye'

Tweaking a line from the film, Nushrratt captioned the video, "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao.”

Chhalaang received mixed reviews from critics. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh wrote, "Hansal Mehta has tremendous grip on the narrative, but the material provided to him by writers Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arora and Zeeshan Quaidri use such broad strokes one feels like it’s happy and comfortable to settle for a middling performance. A one-time watch that could have been so much more".