Watch: Gauahar Khan Narrates Her 'Lockdown Love Story'
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on 25 December.
Actor Gauahar Khan, who is all set to marry Zaid Darbar on 25 December, shared a video on Instagram about her 'lockdown' love story. The animated video begins with how Gauahar and Zaid met while shopping for groceries during lockdown. Then they started chatting with each other via texts and soon, the duo bonded over long drives and video calls. Ultimately, Zaid asked Gauahar to marry him.
The video ends with the duo saying that they “can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”
Some time back, Gauahar announced her wedding date on Instagram by posting a long message. “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”
