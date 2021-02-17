Watch: Actor Randeep Hooda Joins the #PawriHoRahiHai Trend

Actor Randeep Hooda is the latest to join the #PawriHoRahiHai trend. On Tuesday, he shared a video from the sets of his upcoming series, Inspector Avinash.

In the viral video, Hooda says, “Ye hum hain” (This is me) and then moves the camera to show the staff on the set and says, “Ye humare log hain” (These are my people). Once again, Randeep points the camera to a group of excited children and says “Shoot par ye pawri ho rahi hai” (There's a party on the sets)".