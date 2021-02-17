Watch: Actor Randeep Hooda Joins the #PawriHoRahiHai Trend
The trend started after a Pakistani blogger's video went viral.
Actor Randeep Hooda is the latest to join the #PawriHoRahiHai trend. On Tuesday, he shared a video from the sets of his upcoming series, Inspector Avinash.
In the viral video, Hooda says, “Ye hum hain” (This is me) and then moves the camera to show the staff on the set and says, “Ye humare log hain” (These are my people). Once again, Randeep points the camera to a group of excited children and says “Shoot par ye pawri ho rahi hai” (There's a party on the sets)".
"Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai", Randeep captioned the video.
On 6 February, Dananeer Mobeen aka Geena posted a video on Instagram which went viral. In the video, the 19-year-old fashion blogger from Pakistan is seen pointing the camera to her friends and saying, “Ye humari car hai, aur ye hum hai, aur ye humari pawri horahi hai” (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).
This started a Twitter trend, #Pawrihorihai, with the video getting more than 30 million views.
