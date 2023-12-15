Join Us On:
Watch: AbRam Does DDLJ Inspired Play as Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Him On

SRK, Gauri and Suhana were present to cheer him on during his annual day function.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam recently did a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge-inspired play, the original film starred his father. The play was performed at his annual day function. SRK, Gauri and Suhana were present to cheer on the young actor.

Videos from the event are currently going viral on the internet. Take a look at AbRam as he does SRK's signature pose.

SRK was seen cheering his son while Gauri and Suhana were present as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of his third film this year, Dunki. The film features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

