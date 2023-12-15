Watch: AbRam Does DDLJ Inspired Play as Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Him On

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of his third film this year, Dunki. The film features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.