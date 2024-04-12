'Was Replaced From a Dozen Films': Vidya Balan On Her Initial Years in Industry

“But I have to say that the fire in my belly outshone everything else. So I would go to bed crying almost every night and I would say, ‘Ok, today was the last day I am going to give up.’ But the next morning I would be right back there and it would be square one for me. Then things began to turn. I am someone who prays a lot and I would pray a lot. So that gave me a lot of strength," she added.

When the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was asked about her films being shelved, she further told the publication, "Forget the kind of roles that I wanted. After the film with Mohanlal got shelved, there was another Malayalam film which I was doing that got shelved. That’s when people started to brand me unlucky. That was heartbreaking."

Balan also recalled an incident where a producer refused to meet her during a shoot for a Tamil film. A few days later, she was replaced from the film. The actor said that the producer had said, "I got her kundli read. She is unlucky.”

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.