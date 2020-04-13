Sonakshi Hits Back at Vivek Agnihotri For Posting Misleading Pic

Director Vivek Agnihotri posted a tweet hinting that Sonakshi Sinha is currently on shoot amidst the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a picture of the actor, a newspaper clipping, which says that she was stepping out of a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. “Who shoots in such times?” wrote Vivek.

Responding to the tweet, Sonakshi tagged Mumbai Police and the office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practising social distancing and NOT shooting - ME.”