Sonakshi Hits Back at Vivek Agnihotri For Posting Misleading Pic
Director Vivek Agnihotri posted a tweet hinting that Sonakshi Sinha is currently on shoot amidst the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a picture of the actor, a newspaper clipping, which says that she was stepping out of a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. “Who shoots in such times?” wrote Vivek.
Responding to the tweet, Sonakshi tagged Mumbai Police and the office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practising social distancing and NOT shooting - ME.”
In a separate tweet, Sonakshi stated that the picture was clicked before the lockdown, over five months ago, on 5 November 2019.
“Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms,” she wrote.
Vivek Agnihotri maintained that the he was pointing to the tabloid’s reportage and did not tag Sonakshi, as he did not intend to take a dig at her.
“The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism,” he said.
Sonakshi decided to end the discussion, but questioned the intention of his tweet. She wrote, “U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at, nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig - dont post someone else's picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye.”
