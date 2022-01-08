Vishal Dadlani Posts Emotional Note About Father's Death
Read Vishal Dadlani's social media message about his father's passing away.
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has posted an emotional note on social media about the passing away of his father Moti Dadlani. Vishal, who is currently COVID positive, has been unable to be with his family during this trying time. 'Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night,' wrote Vishal on his Instagram page.
Vishal's father was in the ICU for the last few days because of a gall bladder surgery that he had to undergo. 'I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him,' is how the music composer described his late father. 'I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time,' said a distraught Vishal on his Insta page.
You can read Vishal's post here:
Vishal had posted about having tested COVID positive just a day ago. 'My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,' wrote the music director on his Instagram post.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.