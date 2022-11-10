Vir Das on Bangalore Show Being Cancelled After Right-Wing Group's Protests
Comedian Vir Das' Bangalore show was all set to open on 10 November.
Comedian Vir Das' Bangalore show was all set to open on 10 November. However, it has been cancelled, days after a right-wing group's protests in the city. According to a report by NDTV, a right-wing organisation called the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed that the comedian's show "hurts Hindu sentiments and presents India in bad light".
Taking to social media, Vir reacted to the news and shared an apology note for his fans that read, "Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience."
He captioned the post, "See you soon Bangaluru. BMS (Book My Show) will issue refunds and you will have the option to transfer them to the new date."
Take a look at it here:
In continuation to the report, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had filed a complaint against the comedian with the Vyalikaval police station in Bangalore.
In a statement given to the NDTV, Sri Mohan Gowda, the state spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, "Earlier he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America and denigrated the Nation. He had said that 'In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night' during the performance'."
Even last year, Vir had faced a huge backlash over his viral "Two Indias" monologue in the United States. The comedian received a lot of criticism for allegedly "defaming India's image" on a global platform.
