'Vikrant Rona' Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep's Film All Set to Cross 100 Crore
The film is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.
Kannada superstar Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is all set to cross 100 crores. The film is written and directed by Anup Bhandari. Vikrant Rona, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez.
A source close to the producers told The Indian Express that the film has collected about Rs 70 crore in Karnataka. According to the same report, it performed below expectations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The film in Hindi has raked in over Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has earned Rs 6 crore.
According to the same report, the film’s worldwide collection is nearing Rs 95 crore. And the filmmakers are confident that the movie will reach the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Monday.
Sudeep’s film follows the story of the protagonist, Vikrant Rona, as he attempts to investigate the death of a cop. The story is a murder mystery that is also a visual spectacle of massive proportions as it brings elements of fantasy into the mix.
The film was released on 28 July in multiple languages.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.