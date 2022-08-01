'Vikrant Rona' Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep's Film All Set to Cross 100 Crore

According to the same report, the film’s worldwide collection is nearing Rs 95 crore. And the filmmakers are confident that the movie will reach the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Monday.

Sudeep’s film follows the story of the protagonist, Vikrant Rona, as he attempts to investigate the death of a cop. The story is a murder mystery that is also a visual spectacle of massive proportions as it brings elements of fantasy into the mix.

The film was released on 28 July in multiple languages.