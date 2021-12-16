Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi Wrap Up Shoot of Untitled Romantic Comedy
The untitled film also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi have completed the shoot for their upcoming film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy who wrapped up their shoot in November.
The movie is a progressive take on modern relationships and the principal photography concluded with a ‘winter spell’ in Ooty.
Vidya Balan shared the news on Twitter along with a picture with Pratik. She wrote, “And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. And with this, the film wraps! Enjoyed shooting our untitled romantic comedy-drama. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!”
Pratik Gandhi tweeted, “And it's a wraaaap!!! A wonderful winter spell in Ooty brings us to a film wrap on @ApplauseSocial & @EllipsisEntt untitled romantic comedy-drama about modern relationships. Directed by #ShirshaGuhaThakurta with Dream costars @vidya_balan , @Ileana_Official & @Sendhil_Rama.”
On 11 November, Vidya Balan had shared a picture with her co-stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, to announce their latest project. She captioned the post, “Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend.”
The caption further read, “It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I’m enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt. Delighted to be directed by @shirshagt and to have such an amazing posse of co-actors - @pratikgandhiofficial @ileana_official and @sendhil_rama It’s my first with @applausesocial (@sameern ) and my next with my Tumhari Sulu producers @ellipsisentertainment (@tanuj.garg , @atulkasbekar , @swatisiyer .) Can’t wait for you’ll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon!”
The yet-untitled romantic comedy drama is being co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.