Pankaj Tripathi Busts Notion of Anurag Basu Not Having 'Scripts'
Anurag Basu and Pankaj Tripathi open up about the process of making 'Ludo'.
After three years since Jagga Jassos released, Anurag Basu is back with Ludo. The story of Ludo centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a metropolis in India.
The director of Life…In A Metro (2007), Barfi! (2012) and Jagga Jasoos (2017) shared his insights into the colour-coded world of his latest feature, which will stream on Netflix from 12 November.
Starring in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney.
The Quint caught up with Pankaj Tripathi and Anurag Basu to talk about their upcoming film and the process that went into it.
"It's untrue what people say about Anurag Basu that he doesn't have a script. He lets his actors be. In the process he will let you take a path and also correct you in case you go on a different tangent," says Pankaj Tripathi.
"I think that brings out better performances," says Basu, adding, "Sometime what happens with me is that I come up with new ideas and as I reach the sets I want to implement it. That's my weakness, but that helps with performances. If I give a script, then some actors over rehearse and that's not entirely what I aim for".
Basu also speaks about how he watched Mirzapur after he finished making Ludo and absolutely loved Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya (Akhandanand Tripathi).
"Pankaj sir is the king of OTT. I am the newcomer here," he says.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.