Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Shares New Poster, Reveals Trailer Release Date
Vicky Kaushal plays the role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in the Shoojit Sircar directorial.
Vicky Kaushal shared a new poster for his upcoming film Sardar Udham and also announced that the film's trailer will release tomorrow. The new poster features Vicky Kaushal as the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
“With a racing mind and a clear vision… He came. He saw. He conquered… in their own territory. The journey of #SardarUdham begins. Trailer out tomorrow….Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct. 16 only on @primevideoin," Kaushal wrote in the caption.
Vicky Kaushal had also shared a video teaser for Sardar Udham on Tuesday with the caption, "His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh."
Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.