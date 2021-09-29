Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Shares New Poster, Reveals Trailer Release Date

Vicky Kaushal shared a new poster for his upcoming film Sardar Udham and also announced that the film's trailer will release tomorrow. The new poster features Vicky Kaushal as the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“With a racing mind and a clear vision… He came. He saw. He conquered… in their own territory. The journey of #SardarUdham begins. Trailer out tomorrow….Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct. 16 only on @primevideoin," Kaushal wrote in the caption.