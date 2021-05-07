Veteran Composer Vanraj Bhatia Dies; Farhan, Others Pay Tributes

Bhatia passed away at the age of 93.

Veteran music composer and National Award winner Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday, aged 93. Bhatia was reportedly facing old-age issues and was bedridden. He is best known for composing music for films such as Ankur, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Bhumika, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and TV show Tamas.

Paying his tribute Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart".

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actor-politician Smriti Irani and others also offered their condolences.

Earlier, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) had come to the aid of the music composer following reports about his declining health and poor financial condition.

