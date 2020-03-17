COVID-19: Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar in Quarantine as Precaution
Although he has not been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been in quarantine as a measure of precaution. An update shared on the 97-year-old actor’s Twitter account reads: “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.”
The virus is known to affect the very young and elderly more adversely than others.
Dilip Kumar also urged people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the authorities. He tweeted: “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others.”
The entertainment industry has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Some state governments have issued advisories to shut down cinemas and other public places. Akshay Kumar starer Sooryavanshi and Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are among the films that have deferred their release dates in light of this news.
The film fraternities in India and Hollywood have suspended scheduled shoots till the pandemic subsides. Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Shahid Kapoor-starer Jersey and an Elvis Presley biopic which will feature Tom Hanks are among the productions that have postponed their shoots.
