COVID-19: Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar in Quarantine as Precaution

Although he has not been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been in quarantine as a measure of precaution. An update shared on the 97-year-old actor’s Twitter account reads: “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.”

The virus is known to affect the very young and elderly more adversely than others.