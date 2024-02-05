ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Varun Dhawan Unveils First Look of Upcoming Film 'Baby John'

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's 'Theri' remake has been titled 'Baby John'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi have collaborated for the highly anticipated Baby John, touted as the 'biggest action entertainer.' On 5 February, the film's producers revealed the first-look poster along with a captivating video introducing Varun Dhawan's character.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The makers unveiled the film's first-look poster and a glimpse. Atlee shared the YouTube link to the glimpse and wrote, "Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer of the year 2024. #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas! (sic)."

Take a look at the teaser poster shared by Varun Dhawan.

For those unfamiliar, Baby John stands as the official Hindi adaptation of director Atlee's blockbuster Theri, which originally featured Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The remake is poised to bring action and drama for the Hindi-speaking audiences, generating significant excitement among fans.

Directed by A Kaleeswaran, the film is all set for a grand release in theatres on 31 May 2024.

Also Read

Who Is Barrister Varun Ghosh, the First Indian-Origin Australian Senator?

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Varun Dhawan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×