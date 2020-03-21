COVID-19: Varun Cooks, Janhvi Paints During Self-Isolation
With the coronavirus cases on a steady rise in the country, everyone is opting for self-isolation. If you are bored, running out of ideas what to do, Bollywood celebs have come to your rescue. They are constantly in touch with fans, updating them as to how they are making use of the free time. While some are cooking, some are reading books and some painting.
Check out what your favourite stars are up to.
Varun Dhawan Shows off his Cooking Skills
Varun Dhawan, who has wrapped his shoot for Coolie No. 1, is now staying put at home. He is taking the time to whip some yummy meals for himself. In an Instagram story, Varun is seen making an omelette. “I used to cook a lot when I was in the university and now I am trying my hands at it again”, the actor says.
Best Time For Self Care
Malaika Arora is utilising the time to take care of herself.
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Creative
What better way to spend those idle hours than to splash some colours on canvas? Janhvi Kapoor gets creative and paints her heart out.
Kangana, Ananya & Karisma Dig Into Books
Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor are finally catching up on some reading. While Kangana soaks in the sun and reads a book on Sadhguru, Ananya has chosen Sanford Meisner’s book on acting during the self-isolation period.
Arjun Tries Some Tricks
Here’s what a bored Arjun Kapoor is up to.
Twinkle Indulges in Card Games
Playing cards is a great option and Twinkle Khanna is doing that.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
