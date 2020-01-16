Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Married in Goa This Year?
Since last year, there have been innumerable speculations about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the couple is planning a grand wedding this year in Goa.
A producer told the website that the wedding might take place in Goa in May. “Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit also got married in Goa eight years back. So Varun and Natasha are also planning to tie the knot there. The wedding will span over a week with all the rituals.”
The source also told the website that a few Bollywood celebrities have been asked to keep their dates free in the second and third week of May.
Varun and Natasha had gone to Switzerland to spend their New Year. They also bumped into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli there. Anushka had taken to Instagram to share photos of the four hanging out in the snow capped mountains of Switzerland in Europe.
Early last year, Varun had clarified in an interview to Filmfare that he will not be getting married in 2019. When questioned about Natasha being spotted at events with his family, he further clarified that Natasha and he have been friends since their school days. So Natasha knows his parents very well and is very much a part of the family.
On the work front, Varun is gearing up for Street Dancer 3D, which releases on 24 January.
