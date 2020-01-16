Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Married in Goa This Year?

Since last year, there have been innumerable speculations about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the couple is planning a grand wedding this year in Goa.

A producer told the website that the wedding might take place in Goa in May. “Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit also got married in Goa eight years back. So Varun and Natasha are also planning to tie the knot there. The wedding will span over a week with all the rituals.”