US Rapper Lil TJay Shot Multiple Times in an Attempted Robbery; 3 Arrested

Tione Jayden Merritt, better known by his stage name Lil Tjay, was shot numerous times during an attempted robbery on Wednesday, 22 June in New Jersey, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds. As per reports by TMZ, the 21-year-old rapper was rushed for an emergency surgery soon after the incident, and is currently recovering.

According to the same source, authorities have arrested two of the rapper's friends as well as Mohamed Konate, a 27-year-old New York City resident, on charges of unlawful possession of weapons and armed robbery.