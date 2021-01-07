US Capitol Violence: Swara, Richa, Mark Ruffalo Express Shock

A number of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have expressed their shock after pro-Trump protesters stormed the United States (US) Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 6 January, in scenes that were broadcast live on multiple news channels including CNN, NBC and others.

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen and others have called out the unfair manner in which the rioters were handled by the police, compared to the Black Lives Matters protestors earlier last year.