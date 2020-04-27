UP Police Serves Notice to Kanika Kapoor to Appear on 30 April

A notice was served to Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday regarding an FIR registered against her for negligence and committing acts likely to spread a disease dangerous to life, police said.

She has been asked to report at Sarojini Nagar Police Station on 30 April and record her statement, they said.

“The notice has been served to Kapoor and she has been asked to visit Sarojini Nagar Police Station, where an FIR under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against her on March 20,” a senior police official said here.

“If the notice is not followed, the accused could be arrested and produced to the court, he said.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer. The singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on 20 March. She came under attack for negligence and not practising self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kapoor was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence and committing acts that were likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political personalities were present.

In a statement on Sunday, the singer said she is aware of “several versions of stories” about her diagnosis, but “negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality”.