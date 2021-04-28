Unimaginable: Kareena Has a Message For Those Taking COVID Lightly

"It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you", Kareena's statement read.

India on Wednesday, 28 April, reached the grim landmark of a total of 2 lakh official COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The country has been battling a severe shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and medicines since cases started rising towards the beginning of April.