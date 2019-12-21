Twitter Accuses Akshay of Abusing Lord Ram in Good Newwz Dialogue
Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming film Good Newwz, that also stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Though the first trailer, that dropped some time back, was received well by the audience they seem to have a problem with one of the dialogues in the second one.
In the second trailer of the film, a man says “Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha”, to which Akshay replies “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua.”
The dialogue didn’t go well with Twitter at all and they have criticised the actor. The netizens feel that Akshay has abused Lord Ram.
Quite a few people on Twitter brought up Akshay’s Canadian citizenship to rebuke him for choosing the dialogue.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Good Newwz is a light-hearted comedy that follows the lives of two married couples: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor; Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Coincidentally, both couples go by the same surname i.e. Batra. They are both also struggling to conceive. Trouble begins when both the couples, following their IVF treatments, show up at a hospital and are informed about the logistical error that has led to Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh’s sperm being misplaced in the procedure. This confusion leads to even more confusion as the couples find that their paths are coinciding, whether or not they like it.
The film is slated to release on 27 December.
