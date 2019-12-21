Twitter Accuses Akshay of Abusing Lord Ram in Good Newwz Dialogue

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming film Good Newwz, that also stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Though the first trailer, that dropped some time back, was received well by the audience they seem to have a problem with one of the dialogues in the second one.

In the second trailer of the film, a man says “Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha”, to which Akshay replies “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua.”

The dialogue didn’t go well with Twitter at all and they have criticised the actor. The netizens feel that Akshay has abused Lord Ram.