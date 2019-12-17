Have Crawled Further Into Dark Tunnel: Twinkle on Jamia Violence

Her earlier tweet read, “Discrimination based on race, colour, caste, religion and other such social constructs, in whatever form, goes against the fundamental moral integrity of the human condition.”

While Twinkle’s husband Akshay Kumar has been silent on the matter, he did issue a clarification after fans called him out for liking a tweet that showed a clip of the police violence at Jamia. He wrote, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts.”

Students came out to protest against police action in Delhi and Aligarh over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests late on Sunday, 15 December. Video clips of police brutality against students of Jamia Millia Islamia university went viral on social media on Sunday evening.