It's a Battle Cry: TV Actor Manav Gohil Shares COVID Journey

With the constant rise in cases in the second wave of the coronavirus, many have been infected. In the somber reality, actor Manav Gohil shared a message of hope, drawing from his own experience with the virus. In a recent Instagram video, he documented his journey of diagnosis and recovery, with glimpses from the ambulance, the hospital, and the isolation.

In the background, he narrates, "It’s a battle cry. It’s my might against yours. I know you are cunning, awful and dangerous. But what you don’t know is this, that my boundary of resilience is fast-traced. And if I fall short of that ability, I’ll live my fate to stay undefeated. I have many prayers on my side and be aware my friend, it might shut you blind. So try what you must, but just know that…..I’m getting back." He captioned the video, "The Battle Cry! My might against yours...#fightingback #gettingback.”