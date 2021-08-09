Took Me 2 Decades to Accept I Have Borderline Dyslexia: Abhinav Shukla
After Abhinav Shukla spoke about his dyslexia, actor Divyanka Tripathi extended her support.
Actor Abhinav Shukla took to social media to write that he has 'borderline dyslexia' and that it took him around two decades to accept it. Abhinav, who appeared in Bigg Boss 14 recently, shared that numbers and alphabets confuse him and that he has "difficulty remembering dates, names and relation of those dates to names."
In a tweet Abhinav had written, "I am borderline dyslexic, it is public now. So I will divulge more... it's nobody's fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me. I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled".
Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram Abhinav wrote, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But i am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot( Dicky) . I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And i am in a perpetual process of improving on things i am bad at !"
After Abhinav spoke out about his dyslexia actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi commented, "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behaviour! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced and unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you."
