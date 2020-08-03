Told Mumbai Cops My Son's Life Is in Danger in Feb: Sushant's Dad
Sushant's father issues a statement.
Sushant Singh Rajput's father has released a video statement, claiming that he had alerted the Mumbai Police on 25 February that his son's life is in danger but they did not take any step. In a self-shot video, KK Singh was quoted as saying by ANI, “On 25 February, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He passed away on 14 June & I asked them to act against people named in my 25 February complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.”
Earlier Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant's family, had told in an interview to a TV channel that the family had expressed concern that Sushant was surrounded by people who "they did not trust".
However, while briefing the press on Monday (3 August), Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law's statements were recorded on 16 June and they did not raise any suspicion nor had any complaint regarding the investigation.
