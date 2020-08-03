Told Mumbai Cops My Son's Life Is in Danger in Feb: Sushant's Dad

Earlier Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant's family, had told in an interview to a TV channel that the family had expressed concern that Sushant was surrounded by people who "they did not trust".

However, while briefing the press on Monday (3 August), Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law's statements were recorded on 16 June and they did not raise any suspicion nor had any complaint regarding the investigation.