Time to Show 'Asli Desh Prem': Bhumi As India Fights COVID Crisis

Bhumi said, "Namaskar! I am Covid warrior Bhumi Pednekar and I have a short message for you all. My message is that if you are on social media and you watch TV, you must be aware that the country is fighting a pandemic and this is a huge war against coronavirus. So, as citizens of the country, how can we help? It is very simple, just stay at home."

She added, "Step out only if it's absolutely necessary. Partying or meeting relatives are not reasons enough to take such huge risks. If there aren't any restrictions in your area, it does not mean that you are not in as much danger as I am. I am sitting in Bombay, where there is a curfew-like situation. It is a small virus that we cannot even see but the small virus can cause huge harm to us and our families".

The actor appealed to people to wear the right masks, maintain social distancing and keep washing hands frequently.

Bhumi has been very active on social media, amplifying SOS calls, requests for oxygen, hospital beds, medicines as the country deals with the deadly second wave.