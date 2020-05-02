Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan posted a video of his father relishing some pani puri after the last day of shoot. He captioned it saying, “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.”Like many actors Irrfan Khan was also particular about his diet and was expected to look a certain way while shooting. This video was taken by his son when the actor finally got to have pani puri as his shoot ended and he could have a cheat meal without feeling guilty.He is seen completely enjoying his pani puri anaware of the fact that he is being filmed.Why Does the Loss of Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor Feel So Personal?Irrfan Khan was detected with a rare cancer in 2018. On March 16, 2018, the actor revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare tumour. On 29 April Irrfan passed away of complications due to colon infection. His death came as a shock to fans and the film fraternity. His wife Sutapa Sikdar, released a statement thanking fans and doctors for their support. “It’s unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, “it’s magical” whether he is there or not there, and that’s what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life.” She wrote.Also Read: Here’s a Message From Irrfan Khan’s Family on His Passing AwayHis son Babil took to social media to thank everybody as condolences poured in from fans and loved ones. He wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)