The New Normal: Shilpa Shirodkar Gets Vaccinated in the UAE

The UAE has inoculated 8% of its population with the coronavirus vaccines and aims to cover half its residents in the first quarter, as per a report by Live Mint.

The Gulf nation, which is offering vaccines free of charge to its residents, administered more than 826,000 doses so far, said Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, according to the government’s official Twitter account.

The UAE has approved the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine and the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.