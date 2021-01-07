The New Normal: Shilpa Shirodkar Gets Vaccinated in the UAE
The actor took to Instagram to share the news.
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has taken to Instagram to share that she has received the coronavirus vaccine in the United Arab Emirates. Shirodkar shared a selfie baring her arm wherein the vaccine has been injected and wrote, "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE".
The UAE has inoculated 8% of its population with the coronavirus vaccines and aims to cover half its residents in the first quarter, as per a report by Live Mint.
The Gulf nation, which is offering vaccines free of charge to its residents, administered more than 826,000 doses so far, said Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, according to the government’s official Twitter account.
The UAE has approved the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine and the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.
