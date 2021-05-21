The Me You Can't See: Harry Talks about Therapy, Prince Charles

In the latest docuseries, he said that he stopped approaching his family because he realized that he was 'not going to get from my family what he needs'.

He recalled something his father Prince Charles had said to both him and his brother William, and said, "My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you."

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids," he added.

Harry has often sued multiple British media outlets and has spoken up about the media's hounding of mother Princess Diana. In the CBS interview with Oprah, the couple also talked about Meghan's treatment by the press.

A recent independent probe by retired judge Lord Dyson revealed that the Princess Diana's 1995 interview by BBC journalist Martin Bashir was obtained using 'deceitful' means and 'fake documents'.