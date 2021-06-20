Manoj Bajpayee Reveals His Real-Life Chellam: I Call Him Any Time

"But one of the three directors - Suparn Verma - of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time," Bajpayee told SpotboyE.

While Suparn wasn't a part of the first season, he joined The Family Man 2 as a director for some episodes, and is also credited for screenplay and dialogue. To SpotboyE, Suparn shared an update on The Family Man season 3, "We are discussing ideas and stuff and will start working soon. But right now we are first just kind of relaxing because we’ve been working on the show for the last two and a half years."

Uday Mahesh plays the role of Chellam sir, a retired spy, who often gets Srikant out of complicated situations during the investigation. Mahesh has also said that he would definitely do a spin-off series based on his character if he got the chance.