Taimur Breaks Into a Dance at Karan Johar’s Twins’ Birthday Bash

Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash, will turn three on 7 February. Ahead of that, Karan threw a lavish party at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End to kick off the celebrations. In attendance was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a blast.

Also present at the party were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s kids Rahyl and Riaan, among others.