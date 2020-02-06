Taimur Breaks Into a Dance at Karan Johar’s Twins’ Birthday Bash
Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash, will turn three on 7 February. Ahead of that, Karan threw a lavish party at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End to kick off the celebrations. In attendance was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a blast.
Also present at the party were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s kids Rahyl and Riaan, among others.
Quite a few photos and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, Taimur can be seen jumping around and having a blast. Inaaya, too, can be seen enjoying the party with her friends. The theme was jungle, and we can catch a glimpse of the tents in the background.
In another video, Karan is seen relishing a cake with Amrita Arora’s son, who also celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.
Check out some other photos:
The centre of the attraction, however, was Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie. As his uncle Tushar attempts to keep him entertained, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen making funny faces.
