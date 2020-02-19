Tahira Reacts to Husband Ayushmann Kissing Jitendra on Screen

“I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”

Tahira Kashyap, Filmmaker