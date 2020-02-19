Tahira Reacts to Husband Ayushmann Kissing Jitendra on Screen
Ayushmann Khurrana is set to romance newcomer Jitendra in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The two play a gay couple whose families are trying to come to terms with their relationship. When asked for her reaction to a scene in which the two kiss, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap said she was “delighted” and saw it as “the most natural” way for his character to express his love. She added that she wasn’t perturbed by him kissing his co-stars on screen, and viewed it “from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work.”
She told Pinkvilla,
“I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”Tahira Kashyap, Filmmaker
Tahira added that she was in no position to judge Ayushmann for doing what his character demanded of him. “This is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?” she said.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Ayushmann’s 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a comedy about a couple dealing with erectile dysfunction. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. It releases on 21 February.
