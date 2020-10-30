'Taarak Mehta' Actor Receives Threat, Files Police Complaint

Speaking to SpotBoyE, Samay's mother said that this is the third time in 15 days that he has received a threat to his life. "This isn't the first time that we have faced a situation like this. We stay on the first floor, and our house faces the main road. One day, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. Another time, he entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued to abuse him. This was for the third time when he attacked Samay.”

Samay told the publication that his family is under a lot of stress and therefore they decided to seek legal help.

(With inputs from SpotBoyE)