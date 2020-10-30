'Taarak Mehta' Actor Receives Threat, Files Police Complaint
Samay Shah said this is the third time he has been threatened and abused.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi in the popular TV show, has taken to social media to share that he was threatened by a man who entered his residential building in Mumbai's Borivali some days back. Shah has filed a police complaint after the incident.
The incident took place on 27 October. Samay took to his Instagram stories and shared a message with his fans, along with a screengrab of the CCTV footage. "This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thank you”, the actor wrote.
Speaking to SpotBoyE, Samay's mother said that this is the third time in 15 days that he has received a threat to his life. "This isn't the first time that we have faced a situation like this. We stay on the first floor, and our house faces the main road. One day, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. Another time, he entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued to abuse him. This was for the third time when he attacked Samay.”
Samay told the publication that his family is under a lot of stress and therefore they decided to seek legal help.
(With inputs from SpotBoyE)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.