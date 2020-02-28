Was Slapped Seven Times While Filming ‘Thappad’, Reveals Taapsee

She explained that director Anubhav Sinha and the crew had decided early on that the slap wouldn’t be staged. “Sir (director Anubhav Sinha) had very clearly said, ‘You have to hit her in real.’ I kept telling him to just hit me properly the first time around, otherwise we would have to do retakes,” she said.

The scene took a toll on Pavail, who was extremely anxious in the days leading up to the shoot. “Two days before we were supposed to shoot the scene, he began having panic attacks,” Taapsee said. “He was so nervous because he’s a very sweet guy and we’ve not known each other before this. So, it was very awkward for him, I’m sure, to just slap me like that.”